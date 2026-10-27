Jailbreak In Tamil Nadu, Hours In Dense Forest, Then Drones Ended Their Run

An escape that began with a feigned epileptic fit had ended, for most, within a day of leaving through the main gate.

Police have now caught 13 of the 17 undertrial prisoners who fled the Thekkampatti Sub-Jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district. Police are still searching for the other four.

The latest arrests followed an intensive search of the Theni forest, where the men had been hiding. Police used aerial surveillance to track them.

A drone video accessed by NDTV shows the escapees running through the thick jungle after they realised they had been spotted from above.

South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari explained the strategy to NDTV. "Considering the highly forested and mountainous terrain around the jail, the police initially sealed off all the exit routes with a strong cordon and initiated systematic combing operations. With daylight, three specialised drones were deployed along with 17 special teams to track the escaped prisoners. The drone footage allowed police to cover large areas and get pinpoint locations, which enabled them to arrest them."

How The Breakout Unfolded

The undertrials were facing serious charges, including attempt to murder and drug-related offences. According to preliminary details, inmates in one block claimed that one of the prisoners was having a seizure.

When a guard rushed in to check, it became clear that the claim was false. The inmates attacked the staff, overpowered the guards at the entrance, took the keys and forced open the main gate.

Police records show that most of the escapees are young adults, aged between 19 and 26. They come from several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Kanniyakumari and Theni.

READ | 'Breaking Bad' To 'Prison Break': MK Stalin Goes All Guns Blazing On Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Prisons Department has suspended nine jail staff members. An inquiry found them responsible for gross dereliction of duty. Sandeep Rai Rathore, Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services), told NDTV, "There is a lack of and dereliction of duty."

He has also travelled from Chennai to Madurai to investigate the jailbreak.

Search Continues For The Remaining Four

Police suspect that the four men still at large are hiding in the Theni forest area. Special teams are combing the difficult terrain, and checkposts have been set up at 16 points to stop the escapees from leaving the area. Special checks are also being carried out at bus stands in the region, and drones remain in use.

Bidari told NDTV that intensive combing operations were underway in the forested area. "We are confident we will secure all of them," he said.

Jailbreak Turns Into Political Attack

The escape has become a political flashpoint. DMK chief MK Stalin has repeated his "Breaking Bad" attack on the ruling TVK. On Saturday, he had called it a "Breaking Bad party" after one of its functionaries was arrested in connection with a major narcotics seizure.

On Tuesday, Stalin criticised the state government over the Theni jailbreak, which took place on Monday. It came just days after two prisoners escaped from Puzhal Prison on the outskirts of Chennai, putting the state's prison administration under renewed scrutiny.

"Following Breaking Bad, a prison break has now begun in Tamil Nadu! I thought it was only those released on bail who went unmonitored; it turns out this administration is so incompetent that it even lets prisoners escape from within the jails," Stalin posted.

He called it the most daring jailbreak since 1995 and described the Vijay government as "good for nothing". The Home Department comes directly under Chief Minister Vijay.

READ | 17 Undertrials Escape Tamil Nadu Jail After Fake Epileptic Seizure, 4 Caught

"It is said that this is the first time since 1995 that such a large number of prisoners have escaped at once. It is unacceptable for this to happen in 2026, a time when security arrangements and surveillance systems should be advanced," he added.

"Criminals on the outside commit offences with total freedom, while those on the inside boldly break out. In short, this is a completely useless, 'good-for-nothing' administration. They are not going to protect the people; Tamil Nadu has reached a pathetic state where the public is left to fend for and protect themselves."

DMK's TKS Elangovan went a step further and asked whether the escapees were Vijay's fans. "We must check if the escaped prisoners are fans of Vijay or belong to the TVK," he stated.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed shock. He accused the government of failing to act after the earlier escape from Puzhal. "If prisoners can attack police personnel and escape from a prison, what security can ordinary people expect on the streets?" he asked. He urged the government to focus on law and order and ensure that the escapees were brought back to custody.

AIADMK MP R Inbadurai described the escape as a "shocking manifestation of administrative failure and sheer incompetence". Calling it a "colossal security lapse", he demanded accountability and said the situation warranted "nothing less than placing the administration under suspended animation".