Anatomy Of A Tamil Nadu Prison Break: How A Seizure Drama Triggered Escape Of 17 Undertrials

The jailbreak at a sub-jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district appears to have been conceived in a matter of hours, with a 26-year-old undertrial allegedly suggesting the idea and another inmate quickly putting it into action by feigning an epileptic seizure, an investigation has revealed.

The escape plan was allegedly hatched around 7 pm on Monday and executed around 10 pm, according to findings shared with NDTV. Investigators believe the conspiracy was spontaneous, fuelled by anger among some inmates after their bail pleas were rejected.

Linga Prasath, 26, from Madurai, has emerged as the alleged mastermind who suggested using a medical emergency as a diversion. Muthu Elangovan, also 26 and facing robbery cases, allegedly acted on the idea by pretending to suffer a seizure, prompting jail staff to respond.

As staff approached, the other inmates allegedly raised a hue and cry. After coming out of their block, the group attacked jail staff with kitchen equipment they laid their hands on, overpowered other personnel near the entrance, snatched the keys and escaped.

Speaking to NDTV, Vijayendra Bidari, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, said the initial findings from the questioning of the prisoners pointed to a plan that took shape quickly.

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"From our cross-questioning findings so far, the escape idea appears to have been given mainly by Linga Prasath, who is partially handicapped, on that day evening only when some of the inmates were discussing that their bail got cancelled. It appears to have been taken up spontaneously thereafter by others," he said.

Linga Prasath has pending cases relating to organised crime, snatching, and possession and disposal of stolen property, according to the information available to investigators. Two other inmates were also reportedly angry after being denied bail that day, adding to the tensions preceding the escape.

Investigators have questioned all 17 escapees to piece together the sequence of events and establish the individual roles played by each of them.

The block held 32 undertrials from which the escape took place. Seventeen fled, while investigators are also examining the role of the remaining inmates, some of whom are suspected to have played a passive or supportive role.

The findings so far suggest that the escape was not necessarily the result of a long-planned operation but may have emerged from discussions among inmates that evening. Investigators are continuing to examine how the group coordinated its actions and exploited security vulnerabilities inside the facility.

All 17 undertrials who escaped were arrested within 48 hours of the jailbreak.

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Nine jail staff have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty.

The Tamil Nadu Prisons Department has also launched a security audit across prisons in the state, with a gap analysis planned by the end of the month.

The findings will guide further measures to strengthen prison security, including the possible arming of watchtowers at vulnerable locations.