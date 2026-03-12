'The Real Kerala Story': CPM Leaders After Mahakumbh Fame Monalisa Marries Farman Khan

Kerala's Education Minister V. Sivankutty has hailed the marriage of interfaith couple Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan as the "real Kerala story", citing the state's atmosphere of secularism and personal freedom. Monalisa, who gained national fame as the "Mahakumbh Mela girl" after a viral video from Prayagraj, wed Khan at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (Mar 11).

"This is the real Kerala story where people of different backgrounds can live happily and peacefully," said Sivankutty, who was also joined by MV Govindan, the state secretary of CPI(M).

Monalisa arrived in Kerala's capital city alongside Khan, alleging that her father, Vijay Singh Bosle, had been pressuring her to marry a man of his choice. She sought protection from the police, with the cops informing Monalisa's family that since she was an adult, she had the legal right to decide whom she could marry.

"My family wanted me to marry someone else. I didn't like that and refused it. Now, (after marriage with Khan), I am happy," Monalisa told ANI, adding: "Here, people are very supportive. We dated for six months."

Meanwhile, Khan said: "We decided to get married in Kerala at this place because we like the Nayanar Temple. People of Kerala are very nice."

"These six months were like sixty years of love, that's why we decided to get married. We met during a shoot for the film. We were working together. We talked. Monalisa proposed, I initially refused, but Monalisa convinced me."

Also Read | Biker Gets Into Accident, Stands Up Unscathed, Gives Thumbs-Up To Car Driver, Video Viral

Social Media Reacts

After the news of her marriage went viral on social media, reactions poured in from users, including political leaders. CPI(M) leader Thomas Issac echoed Sivankutty's statement, adding that Kerala was a haven for interfaith lovers.

"Kumbh Mela viral star, Monalisa weds actor-model Farman Khan at a temple consecrated by Sri Narayana Guru in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple had sought protection of Kerala police in the morning. Kerala proves to be the haven for the interfaith lovers. This is a real Kerala Story," wrote Issac.

Kumbh Mela viral star, Monalisa weds actor-model Farman Khan at a temple consecrated by Sri Narayana Guru in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple had sought protection of Kerala police in the morning.Kerala proves to be the haven for the interfaith lovers. This is a real Kerala Story. pic.twitter.com/5UcANte9EN — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) March 11, 2026

A user speculated whether the marriage was a PR move for Monalisa's upcoming movie. "She was in Kerala for the shooting of her debut film and decided to marry Farman. It could even be a PR attempt for the movie. Only time will tell," the user wrote.

Monalisa got famous after a video of her selling Rudraksha beads at the Kumbh Mela went viral.



Mona Lisa has now married Farman Khan at a temple in Thiruvananthapuram.



They have been in a relationship for about about six months which is like 60 years for them.



Farman also… pic.twitter.com/HWNPvWWtyr — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) March 11, 2026

Monalisa first garnered attention during last year's Mahakumbh Mela after a video of her selling rudraksha beads and garlands went viral due to her striking features. Her amber eyes and bright smile earned her the nickname "Mona Lisa," leading to widespread fame. She is now set to enter Malayalam cinema with P. Binu Varghese's 'Nagamma', alongside actor Kailash.