Thank Mayawati, First: Akhilesh Yadav On His Huge Triumph Today "People have united against the BJP, responded to their misgovernance," Akhilesh Yadav said

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today said the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today said the BJP's defeat in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls was the result of not keeping the promises the party had made to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Here are the highlights of Akhilesh Yadav's press briefing: "On the floor of the house, he (Yogi Adityanath) said I am Hindu, I don't celebrate Eid. On the floor of the house, they said conduct encounters, have them killed. I thought I was backward. But the words they used, they called us an alliance of the rat and snake."

"People have united against the BJP, responded to their misgovernance."

"If we had partnered the BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) in 2017, perhaps the BJP would not have come to power."

"The government that hurts people, when the time comes, people teach them a lesson. It is a mandate on both the state and central government. Achhe din did not come but at least they managed to unite the people."

"People were shown false dreams; they haven't fulfilled a single promise. This (bypoll defeat) is the result of this. No party has gone back on their promises at such a scale like the BJP. People have taught them a lesson for that."

"I have never said progress should take a backseat. We kept listing our achievements through the 2017 elections."

"It is their own doing that they now have to see bure din (bad days)."

"There was a huge number of complaints about EVMs (electronic voting machines) in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. If the vote was done through ballot paper, BJP would have lost by lakhs."

"Election results in UP always send out larger political messages. When the seat is of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, if there is so much public anger here, imagine the rest of the state."



