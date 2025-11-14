Akhilesh Yadav's 1st Reaction To NDA Lead In Bihar Begins With SIR Gripe

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's first reaction to the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) clear lead over the Mahagathbandhan began with a swipe over the pre-election special intensive revision (SIR), an exercise carried out by the Election Commission to clean up the voter rolls.

Yadav alluded to the NDA's lead to the SIR in Bihar, and in an apparent attempt to diminish the NDA's work on the ground, he said the "SIR game" will not work in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

"The game played by the SIR in Bihar will no longer be possible in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, or elsewhere because this electoral conspiracy has now been exposed," the Samajwadi Party chief said in a post on X.

The NDA was leading in 193 seats, the Mahagathbandhan was behind at 45, and others were at 5 as at 12.42 pm today; 122 is the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly.

"We will not let them play this game any further... We will remain vigilant and thwart the BJP's plans. The BJP is not a party, but a fraud," Yadav said.

बिहार में जो खेल SIR ने किया है वो प. बंगाल, तमिलनाडू, यूपी और बाक़ी जगह पर अब नहीं हो पायेगा क्योंकि इस चुनावी साज़िश का अब भंडाफोड़ हो चुका है। अब आगे हम ये खेल, इनको नहीं खेलने देंगे।CCTV की तरह हमारा 'PPTV' मतलब 'पीडीए प्रहरी' चौकन्ना रहकर भाजपाई मंसूबों को नाकाम करेगा।... — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 14, 2025

NDA leaders have equated the Opposition's criticism of the SIR exercise as tantrums thrown by those who lost the election. Unable to win, they are trying to create chaos by attacking independent institutions, NDA leaders have said, adding the same parties that complained about SIR would stay quiet if they had taken the lead.