Why Gorakhpur Spurned Adityanath And The Influence Of His Temple

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held the Gorakhpur seat for 19 years as a BJP lawmaker

BSP chief Mayawati's decision to join hands with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has paid off

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's new social engineering has worked on the ground

Pravin Nishad, from the fishermen community, has won Gorakhpur for the Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was unable to consolidate his 2014 victory in Phulpur (File photo)

Yogi Adityanath was the face of the BJP's campaign for Gorakhpur and Phulpur, calling in no star campaigners from the centre

Upendra Shukla is the first Brahmin candidate fielded by the BJP in Gorakhpur in 30 years