Tension Over Firing In Manipur's Ukhrul, Kuki And Naga Tribes Trade Charges

Gunfire was reported from a village in Manipur's Ukhrul district today, raising concerns over the security situation in the state. Residents of Ukhrul's Sinakeithei village alleged the firing has been going on since Thursday afternoon.

The Sinakeithei Village Authority secretary alleged Kuki insurgents opened fire with automatic weapons from multiple directions at 3.20 pm Thursday. It reportedly triggered retaliatory firing from Tangkhul Naga village volunteers, leading to a firefight that went on for over an hour.

Both sides have accused each other of starting the attack.

The firing continued this morning, intermittently. Villagers said they remained indoors amid fears of an escalation.

No casualty or injury has been reported. The incident has, however, led to panic among people living in areas where villages and settlements of the two tribes meet.

The gunfight showed continuing volatility in Manipur's villages, despite the security measures. The police have not issued any statement yet at the time of filing this report.

Local reports say armed people were seen trying to come closer to residential areas. NDTV could not independently verify this claim.

Many videos are circulating on social media, with both sides accusing each other of setting up fortifications at their villages.

The Kuki-Naga conflict that began in 1992 and lasted six years had taken the lives of over 1,000 people. The 2023 Kuki-Meitei violence has claimed over 360 lives.