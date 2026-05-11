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No Food, Phone: Nanny Claims Abuse By Couple Inside IIM Bengaluru Campus

Matters worsened when at around 2.30 am on April 15, the nanny was assaulted and pulled by her hair.

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No Food, Phone: Nanny Claims Abuse By Couple Inside IIM Bengaluru Campus
The woman was constantly monitored and not allowed to leave the house. (Image created using AI)
  • A 23-year-old nanny alleged food deprivation and abuse at IIM Bengaluru campus
  • She claimed frequent physical assault and confiscation of her mobile phone since 2021
  • The employer allegedly assaulted her at 2:30 am on April 15, worsening her confinement
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Bengaluru:

A woman employed as a nanny at a couple's residence inside the IIM Bengaluru campus alleged food deprivation, confinement and sustained abuse over six years.

The 23-year-old woman from Manipur had been working as a nanny at Amar and Anshu's residence and was facing harassment and assault since June 2021. In a police complaint, she alleged that she was frequently denied food and physically assaulted, especially during times when she fell ill. She also claimed that her mobile phone was confiscated and that she was repeatedly beaten for speaking with others.

Matters worsened when at around 2.30 am on April 15, her employer assaulted her and pulled her hair. After that she was constantly monitored and not allowed to leave the house. The nanny did not approach the police out of fear.

On May 4, when she was allegedly denied food again, she approached the neighbours. They gave her bananas and paranthas and then allowed her to use their phone. She contacted her aunt and also the president of Kuki Students' Organisation Bangalore (KSOB).

It was after this that an FIR was filed after the police complaint and an investigation was initiated into the allegations against the couple.

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