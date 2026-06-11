Tejas Fighter Jet Supply Chain Under Scanner, HAL Flags Forged Test Reports

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has filed a complaint against Hyderabad-based TEC Aero Devices alleging submission of forged test reports during the supply of aircraft components for the LCA Mk-1A fighter aircraft programme.

According to the FIR, HAL Aircraft Division had issued 18 purchase orders to TEC Aero Devices from March 28, 2022, for the supply of parts related to the LCA Mk-1A programme. After scrutiny of samples, test reports and other technical documents, the company had received approval certificates for manufacturing 35 categories of components comprising 172 items.

As per procurement conditions, the supplier was required to submit original test reports during bulk supply of components. TEC Aero Devices subsequently submitted 199 test reports covering various quality parameters, including tensile strength, hardness, break load, shear, non-destructive testing (NDT), microstructure and salt spray tests.

During a follow-up verification, HAL's Quality Control Department sought confirmation of the reports from Hyderabad-based Axis Inspection Solutions, whose name appeared on the documents. An audit conducted by HAL on November 29, 2023, reportedly found that none of the 199 test reports had actually been issued by Axis Inspection Solutions.

The audit revealed that all 199 reports submitted by TEC Aero Devices between February 2023 and September 2023 were allegedly forged. Axis Inspection Solutions informed HAL that its name and signatures had been misused and that the reports were fabricated without its authorization.

Following the findings, HAL debarred TEC Aero Devices from conducting business with the company for three years, until March 10, 2027. HAL stated that no financial payments had been released to the supplier in connection with the disputed supplies.

HAL subsequently issued a show-cause notice to the company and, after examining its response and conducting internal deliberations, removed TEC Aero Devices from its list of approved suppliers for a period of three years.

After completing internal proceedings, HAL decided to initiate criminal action and lodged an FIR against TEC Aero Devices. The complainant stated that the delay in filing the FIR was due to the time taken for internal investigations, audits and administrative procedures.

Police have registered the case and further investigation is underway into the alleged submission of forged quality certification documents.