Exclusive: LCA Tejas Won't Become Dated. Defence Secretary Explains Why

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has placed a large order for 180 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. However, some have speculated that by the time the IAF gets all the aircraft it had ordered, these platforms would become dated as technology changes fast these days.

But that is not going to happen, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said at the NDTV Profit Conclave 2026. The issue, he added, is about ensuring faster delivery of the aircraft.

"I think it's a fairly capable aircraft and the issue is, of course, that some of the weapons integration took some time. Now that the engines have finally started coming, we have five available and hopefully at least five more on the way in this current financial year. And the delivery is reasonably stable at about 20 every financial year thereafter," Singh said.

He pointed out the trials of the air-to-air missile Astra on the LCA Tejas have been extremely successful.

"I wouldn't say they would become outdated. The issue is, of course, to sort of ensure that the delivery milestones are picked up. Ultimately, there is a little bit of spiral development involved. There are some QRs that they have not quite met as yet to the IAF's requirements," he said, referring to qualitative requirements (QRs), which are technical specifications for new equipment.

"We hope that as they implement this fairly huge order of 180 aircraft, they iron out these imperfections and ensure that they provide a platform which the IAF is happy with."

LCA Tejas Engines

To a question about engine development, whether India would be able to pick up that technology to production levels, the defence secretary said there is work happening on this front.

"For our own jet engine programme, the intent is that GTRE, which is the lab that deals with jet engine technology, will tie up with an international engine house to co-develop an engine with the requisite thrust-to-weight ratio that the AMCA programme needs," Singh said, referring to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

He added the proposal is in an advanced stage, and the international engine house is fairly widely known.

"We are in the process of taking this proposal to the Cabinet, and thereafter this process will start. The other engine, GE414, for which negotiations are ongoing between HAL and General Electric, I think the technical negotiations are over. The commercial negotiations are taking some time because of some of the cost escalation that has happened, but we are hopeful that HAL will be able to complete it in the next few months," Singh said.

GTRE is short for Gas Turbine Research Establishment, one of the pioneering laboratories of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

According to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the LCA Tejas is a 4.5 generation, all weather and multi-role fighter aircraft. It is designed to be capable of taking up offensive air support, close combat and ground attack roles at ease. It is also designed to undertake ground maritime operations.