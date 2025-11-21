Advertisement
On Camera, Last Moments Of Tejas That Crashed In Dubai

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed while performing a manoeuvre at the Dubai air show today

The LCA Tejas just before it crashed at Dubai air show
  • LCA Tejas crashed during a manoeuvre at the Dubai Air Show today
  • Spectators posted videos but saw no ejection before the crash
  • Tejas is the smallest and lightest aircraft in its class with a composite structure
New Delhi:

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed while performing a manoeuvre at the Dubai air show today. People at the event who captured the final moments of the homegrown fighter jet on video posted on social media that they didn't see any ejection.

The LCA Tejas that crashed was from a squadron in Tamil Nadu's Sulur, and it was in service since 2016.

The small fighter jet attempted a loop maneuvre by flying a vertical circle. Within seconds, however, the Tejas slammed the ground before it could gain altitude. A cloud of smoke rose from the crash site.

Spectators at the air show, who had been cheering for the homegrown fighter jet, changed from smiles to gasps as they saw what had just happened.

The LCA Tejas are the next workhorse of the Indian Air Force (IAF) since the vintage Russian-origin MiG-21 retired recently.

Tejas is the smallest and lightest aircraft in its class and the dimensions and the extensive use of composite structure make it lighter. In 2016, The first IAF Squadron to induct the Tejas was the No 45 Squadron, the 'Flying Daggers'.

