'It Was Minor Tech Incident On Ground': HAL Dismisses Tejas Crash Reports

India's top plane-maker HAL has denied media reports that claimed a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas crashed earlier this month. In a statement, the Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said it was "a minor technical incident on the ground".

"HAL acknowledges the recent media reports on the LCA Tejas incident and wishes to provide factual clarification. There has been no reported crash of the LCA Tejas. The event in question was a minor technical incident on ground," the state-run aerospace and defence firm said.

"LCA Tejas maintains one of the world's best safety records among contemporary fighter aircraft. As a standard operating procedure, the issue is being analysed in depth and HAL is working closely with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a speedy resolution," the public sector company said.

The IAF has not said anything on the matter.

There have been two confirmed crashes of the LCA Tejas. The first happened near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in March 2024. The second LCA Tejas crashed while performing a manoeuvre at the Dubai Air Show.

HAL has been trying to meet deadlines on supplying the LCA Tejas Mark-1A to the IAF, following delays linked to GE Aerospace's engines meant to power the Indian fighter jet.

The Defence Ministry signed a Rs 48,000-crore deal with HAL in February 2021 to buy 83 of these jets. It signed another deal worth Rs 62,370 crore with HAL to buy 97 more.

The LCA Tejas is a single-engine multirole fighter aircraft that can carry out air defence, maritime reconnaissance, and strike roles.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the first LCA Tejas Mark-1A in October 2025 at HAL's Nashik facility, and inaugurated the jet's third production line at the same place.

HAL chief test pilot (fixed wing) Group Captain KK Venugopal (retired), who flew the Tejas Mark-1A sortie that day, had told NDTV it is a unique aircraft with all new-generation technology.

"The radar is new generation, the avionics is very capable, the Astra missile is integrated. We will also be adding standoff weapons. Because of all this, the LCA is a very capable platform," the chief test pilot had said.

"We hope that this aircraft will be a game-changer. After the MiG-21 was phased out recently, the Indian Air Force will have close to 220 Tejas, so this will become the mainstay of the IAF."

HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil, who watched the new LCA Tejas take to the sky, told NDTV: "We will be able to speed up new aircraft deliveries to the Indian Air Force. We can give them 24 Tejas every year using the three production lines. We also have private partners who supply components."