"Karur Tragedy Was A Shocker, Took Time To Recoup": TVK Leader To NDTV

Superstar Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party will form the government in Tamil Nadu, a senior leader has asserted, ruling out concerns that the Karur stampede and the Jana Nayagan controversy would impact the party's election prospects.

Speaking at NDTV's Tamil Nadu Conclave, TVK General Secretary KG Arunaraj described the stampede as a "shocker" and that his party needed some time to recoup after the incident. At least 41 people had died in the stampede at the actor's rally in Karur on September 27, with the police blaming a seven-hour delay by Vijay for the tragedy.

"The Karur tragedy was a shocker. We, as a new party, took some time to recoup. Any other party would have needed more time to bounce back. The people overwhelmingly support us," said Arunaraj.

Jana Nayagan, Vijay's last film before he steps into politics, is also embroiled in a controversy. Asked if the twin issues of Karur and Jana Nayagan have derailed the party's election preparations, he replied with a yes. But that hasn't affected the momentum, he stressed.

"There is a silent wave of support for TVK. The people genuinely know that we are a victim of the Karur tragedy and the Jana Nayagan issue," added Arunaraj.

On the prospects of an alliance, he repeated the party's stance that it is open to partnering with other parties but under the TVK's leadership.

Arunaraj reiterated that the people have faith in the TVK and the party will form the government. "Our leader has said that whether friendly forces join us or not, we are here to fight the election for the welfare of the people and we are confident that the TVK will emerge victorious," added Arunaraj.

Vijay's entry into politics had made headlines over the past few months. But that wasn't without controversy. The 51-year-old superstar is now facing a CBI probe in connection with the Karur tragedy. Besides, his Jana Nayagan movie had also been in the news, still awaiting a censor certificate