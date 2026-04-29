Tiruchendur To Shirdi: Vijay Goes On Temple Run Ahead Of May 4 Poll Results

A day after offering prayers at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay is set to travel to Shirdi on Wednesday morning to worship at the revered Sai Baba Temple, intensifying his spiritual outreach ahead of Tamil Nadu's crucial election results on May 4.

On Tuesday, just a day before exit poll results and less than a week before counting, Vijay performed the "Chathru Samhara Pooja" at Tiruchendur, a ritual believed to help defeat enemies, overcome obstacles and navigate legal challenges.

Explaining its significance, historian Nanditha Krishna told NDTV, "Murugan is the war god...Tamil kings of yore worshipped before going to battle and offered thanks after victory. The temple is associated with battles and miracles." She also recalled the temple's enduring spiritual aura, noting how "even during the tsunami, no damage was done to this temple," reinforcing its belief as a place that grants boons.

Temple priest Ramjee highlighted the tradition behind the ritual. "Since the time of kings, those in politics, arts and business perform this pooja to protect themselves from enemies...It is customary, and many have followed it for years," he said, adding that devotees believe prayers offered here are fulfilled.

This also comes at a time Vijay's wife Sankgeetha seeks divorce.

Vijay's temple visits come as he takes on both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), both parties with deep organisational strength. While his TVK commands significant support among the young population and women, whether that translates into electoral success remains uncertain.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a five-cornered contest. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam aims for a second consecutive term. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is seeking a comeback after three successive poll defeats. Actor Vijay's TVK aims to capture power in its very first election.

Chief Minister MK Stalin was seen cycling in Kodaikanal during a brief break, while AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami stayed at his hometown Salem.

Reacting to the political developments, DMK spokesperson Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV, "We have delivered as a government and worked as a party to ensure the Dravidian Model continues."

With inputs from Manha N