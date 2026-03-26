EPS Kicks Off Chennai Campaign, 'Jayalalithaa Style', With Mylapore Show of Strength

AIADMK Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami's campaign launch in Chennai on Wednesday had all the elements of the canvassing style of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, who headed the party until her death in 2016.

Palaniswami, or EPS as he is better known, began the campaign from the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore. As he walked out of the temple, women dressed up in colourful sarees lined the streets, carrying pots and plates full of flowers, just like they had done for Jayalalithaa. Priya, a party worker, said, "EPS campaigns exactly like Amma (Jayalalithaa). It is super. He should win."

In another nod to Jayalalithaa, the campaign launch was planned for 4 PM, which was an auspicious time, according to an astrologer.

EPS delivered a speech from the roof of a van, taking on the ruling DMK on corruption, women's safety and law-and-order issues. He was also critical of the DMK-led alliance.

"DMK's situation is pitiable, isn't it? Three days ago, our allies met at our headquarters and announced the seat distribution. AIADMK's manifesto was released the next day," he said.

It's a make-or-break election for EPS, who is going into his first Assembly polls as the head of a party. After Jayalalithaa died, the party has suffered three consecutive defeats - in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly polls. Though the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP ahead of the 2024 elections, it has revived the alliance for this year's Assembly polls.

With actor-politician Vijay also making his electoral debut, the challenge will be tougher as the state will see a five-cornered contest. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 and counting is on May 4.

(With inputs from Manha N)