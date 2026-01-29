'Rahul Gandhi Gives 'Boost, Horlicks'": Congress On Vijay's Father's Offer

The Congress' Tamil Nadu received an alliance invitation Thursday – to join hands with actor Vijay and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and "get back to their old glory" in the state.

The invitation came from Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, who spoke to reporters after attending a wedding ceremony in Tiruvarur district. Chandrasekhar claimed the TVK is considering an offer of support and urged the national party to accept said offer.

"Congress has a history and a legacy… Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. Now it is up to the Congress to take this opportunity," he said, claiming the party is struggling for political relevance in the state. "They are on the wane… (but) Vijay is ready…"

Neither the TVK nor Vijay have confirmed, or denied, the invitation.

The Congress, though, did respond.

The party's state chief, K Selvaperunthagai, dismissed the offer, declaring the cadre needed no 'boost' from Vijay. "Look at our cadres… you will notice they have had a boost already… our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is giving us the 'Boost, Horlicks, and Bournvita' we need…"

Speculation persists, however, the Congress could yet need that 'boost'.

The party seems on the verge of turning away from its current ally – the ruling DMK, with which it fought and won the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly poll – if the Dravidian party does not agree to share power in the event of a fourth win.

So far the DMK has demurred; in recent elections MK Stalin's party has steadfastly refused to share power, i.e., include allies in its administration, but clamour within the Congress for a role has grown, particularly after winning all nine seats it contested in 2024 and 18 of 25 in 2021.

Sources told NDTV the party wants at least six ministerial berths.

The two parties have also yet to agree a seat-sharing deal for an election that begins in a little over two months from now. Pointing to a strong strike-rate in the last poll, the Congress wants to contest at least 35 of Tamil Nadu's 234 seats but the DMK is unwilling to offer more than 19.

All of this means a Congress-TVK tie-up, however remote a reality that might be, cannot be ruled out at this point. Sources within the Congress admit the TVK's backroom offer – of over 60 seats and cabinet berths, if the duo manage to win the election – is appealing.

With input from PTI