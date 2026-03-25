Unrealistic Or Sustainable? Row Over AIADMK's Cash Support, Subsidy Promises

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has strongly defended its welfare-heavy poll manifesto, asserting that its promises from cash assistance to consumer subsidies are both necessary and economically sustainable, even as rivals dismiss them as unrealistic.

At the heart of the AIADMK's campaign is an aggressive expansion of welfare schemes. The party has promised to double the DMK government launched monthly assistance for women from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, distribute free refrigerators, and provide subsidies for five lakh women to purchase two-wheelers. It has also pledged a waiver of farmland loans, alongside a "compassionate allowance" of Rs 10,000 for all families.

Other key promises include expanding free bus travel to men, providing three free LPG cylinders annually, and distributing one kilogram of dal and cooking oil in addition to the existing free rice scheme - moves clearly aimed at consolidating support among women and economically weaker sections.

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Defending the promises, former minister Gokula Indira told NDTV that the party has a proven track record. "J Jayalalithaa fulfilled free mixer, grinder and fan schemes. We will fulfil this too," she said, underlining the party's experience in delivering on welfare commitments.

Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam echoed the sentiment, arguing that such schemes are both viable and necessary given the economic distress among sections of the population. "These are economically viable and needed as many are downtrodden," he said.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami insisted that the promises would be met through "better financial management." He pointed to his government's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "Even during COVID amid less revenue, my government performed. Our promises are plausible."

Politically, the AIADMK has been on the back foot, having lost three consecutive elections, making this a crucial, do-or-die battle for Palaniswami as he seeks to reclaim lost ground and reassert his leadership in Tamil Nadu politics.

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However, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sharply criticised the manifesto, calling it a "document full of lies." DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the AIADMK of inconsistency, noting that its leaders had earlier mocked the DMK's Rs 1000 monthly assistance scheme for women.

Rejecting concerns over the growing "freebie culture," Elangovan argued that welfare schemes would not hamper development spending, instead blaming the Centre for inadequate fund allocation to Tamil Nadu.