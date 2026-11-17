The government is set to take its proposed sustainable aviation fuel policy to the public, with Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu saying the draft will be released for comments in the next one to two weeks.

The move comes as India looks to build a domestic industry for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which the minister said could offer significant economic benefits and help bring down the country's dependence on imported fuel.

India is looking at a potential $85 billion investment opportunity in sustainable aviation fuel, with the country targeting annual production of 10 million tonnes by 2040.

Naidu made the announcement at the India Sustainable Aviation Summit in Delhi, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The government sees the fuel not just as a way to make aviation more sustainable, but also as an opportunity to develop domestic production capacity and reduce the country's fuel import bill.

Only Indian-Made SAF In Proposed Blending Framework

The draft National Policy on SAF, circulated by the Civil Aviation Ministry, proposes that only fuel manufactured in India should be used for blending with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

The proposal puts domestic production at the centre of India's plan to expand the use of sustainable aviation fuel.

Government Weighs Tax Incentives, Funding Support

To encourage companies to invest in SAF production, the government is considering a package of financial and policy incentives.

These include a possible GST exemption or reduction, viability gap funding, green financing instruments and support for modifying existing refineries to produce the fuel.

The draft policy is expected to be opened for public consultation within one to two weeks, after which the government will be able to consider feedback from industry stakeholders and other interested parties.

