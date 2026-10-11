Festive Travel Gets Costlier: How Much More Will Your Flight Ticket Cost?

Planning to fly this festive season? You may want to book your tickets early before it gets too expensive. The biggest increase is on the Delhi-Hyderabad route, where average one-way fares are up 68%.

A Mumbai-Kolkata flight is now around 51% more expensive. Fares on Delhi-Goa have increased by 39%, while Mumbai-Bengaluru tickets are up 37%.

Here's How Much You Need To Pay

IndiGo has also increased its fuel surcharge from October 6. For domestic flights, the surcharge has gone up by Rs 100 to Rs 350, depending on the distance.

Up to 500 km: Rs 375

501-1,000 km: Rs 600

1,001-1,500 km: Rs 900

1,501-2,000 km: Rs 1,150

More than 2,000 km: Rs 1,300

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How Much Will Delhi- Hyderabad Cost?

If the ticket cost Rs 8,000 and fares are now 68% higher:

68% of Rs 8,000 = Rs 5,440

New fare = Rs 8,000 + Rs 5,440 = Rs 13,440

So you would pay Rs 5,440 more

How Much Will Mumbai-Kolkata Cost?

For Mumbai- Kolkata, fares are up 51%. If the ticket was Rs 8,500:

Then 51% increase = Rs 4,335

New fare = Rs 12,835

You would pay Rs 4,335 more

How Much Will Delhi-Goa Cost?

If the ticket cost Rs 7,000 and fares are now 39% higher:

39% increase = Rs 2,730

New fare = Rs 9,730

So you would pay Rs 2,730 more

Airlines have scheduled around 5% fewer domestic flights between October and December compared with the same period last year. But the number of seats has fallen by only 1.2%.

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What Extra Charge Will International Passengers Pay?

IndiGo passengers flying abroad will also have to pay a higher fuel surcharge. The amount will depend on the destination.

SAARC countries, up to 500 km: Rs 500

SAARC countries, over 500 km: Rs 1,000

Southeast Asia, Middle East, GCC, North and East Asia: Rs 5,500

Africa: Rs 6,000

Europe: Rs 10,000

Domestic ATF was priced at Rs 115 per litre in June, fell to Rs 110 in July, rose to Rs 115 in August and then went up to Rs 121 on September 1. From October 1, it increased further to Rs 137 per litre.