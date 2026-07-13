Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Airfare Regulation Rules In Sealed Cover Within 2 Weeks

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to place before it, in a sealed cover within two weeks, the rules it has framed to regulate airfares, after the government informed the court that the proposed framework is ready and will be placed before Parliament within 30 days.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a petition seeking regulatory guidelines to address unpredictable fluctuations in airfares and alleged exploitative pricing by airlines.

During the hearing, the Centre told the court that rules to regulate airfare pricing have already been framed and are expected to be laid before both Houses of Parliament within the next 30 days.

Taking note of the submission, the bench directed the government to submit a copy of the rules before the court within two weeks, irrespective of whether they have been tabled in Parliament.

"Considering the submissions, we grant two weeks' time to place before this court the rules which have been framed, irrespective of whether they have been placed before the Parliament or not, in sealed cover. List on August 3," the court ordered.

The petition seeks directions to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to frame binding rules governing airfare pricing. It has also sought measures to cap surge pricing, regulate baggage and other ancillary charges, prescribe uniform cancellation and refund norms, and establish an independent aviation regulator with powers to protect consumer interests.

The issue had come under sharp scrutiny during an earlier hearing on January 21, when the top court expressed concern over steep increases in airfares during festivals and major events.

"Look at the exploitation you did during Kumbh," Justice Mehta had remarked, referring to the sharp spike in ticket prices during the Kumbh Mela.

"Not only Kumbh, but every festival," Justice Nath had added.

Justice Mehta had also pointed to airfare trends for Prayagraj and Jodhpur, observing that ticket prices during festival periods were nearly three times the normal fares.

The matter will now be taken up again on August 3 after the Centre places the draft rules before the court.