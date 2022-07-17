Called Gold Digger (And Worse), Sushmita Sen Pens The Perfect Response

Sushmita Sen shared a new post about the hype around her dating Lalit Modi.

The subject of unending commentary and scrutiny since IPL founder Lalit Modi's announcement of their relationship this week, including "gold-digger" brickbats, actor Sushmita Sen on Sunday penned the most perfect reply to the trolling.

"It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable and unhappy the world around us is becoming," she wrote in her latest post on Instagram, along with a serene photo of herself in an infinity pool.

"The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies... the ignorant with their cheap and at times funny gossip... The friends I never had and the acquaintances I've never met all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character, monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah, these geniuses!!!," Sushmita Sen wrote.

"I dig deeper than Gold and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!" the actor, who once endorsed a line of diamonds, said.

"I love the all heart support my well wishers and loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine... cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval and applause. I am the Sun... perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience," Sushmita Sen wrote.

In posts earlier in the day, she had expressed her appreciation for a pair of articles on the subject.

"The former Miss Universe's dating choices remain continually, and inexplicably, a matter of public debate," Sushmita Sen posted on Twitter, in an excerpt from a magazine article.

In another tweet, she shared a story headlined 'The Problematic Culture Of Calling Women Gold Diggers'.

https://t.co/zmQ1A8EIup via @SheThePeople

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have become headline news since he announced the relationship with the actor.

Mr Modi too hit out at online trolls with an Instagram post, writing, "Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me for apparently wrongly tagging. Can someone explain ... I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages where two people can't be friends and then if chemistry is right and time is good, magic can happen ... My advice: live and let others live."

Lalit Modi, who was the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, announced on Friday that he was dating the former Miss Universe. He also clarified that the two aren't married yet and that "it is a new beginning".