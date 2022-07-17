Sushmita Sen's +1 For Stories On Her Dating Choices Amid Lalit Modi Buzz

Sushmita Sen posted a new tweet about the hype around her dating Lalit Modi.

Actor Sushmita Sen expressed her appreciation for comments on Sunday about her dating life that has become headline news since IPL founder Lalit Modi's announcement this week that they were seeing each other.

"The former Miss Universe's dating choices remain continually, and inexplicably, a matter of public debate," Sushmita Sen posted on Twitter, in an excerpt from a magazine article.

In another tweet, she shared a story headlined 'The Problematic Culture Of Calling Women Gold Diggers'.

The Problematic Culture Of Calling Women Gold Diggers

https://t.co/zmQ1A8EIup via @SheThePeople ????❤️???? #ASelfMadeWoman ???? — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) July 17, 2022

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi have become the subject of inordinate attention and commentary since he announced the relationship with the actor.

Mr Modi hit out at online trolls with an Instagram post, writing, "Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me for apparently wrongly tagging. Can someone explain ... I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages where two people can't be friends and then if chemistry is right and time is good, magic can happen ... My advice: live and let others live."

Lalit Modi, who was the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, announced on Friday that he was dating the former Miss Universe. He also clarified that the two aren't married yet and that "it is a new beginning".