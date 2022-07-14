'New Life Finally': Lalit Modi Posts Pics With 'Better Half' Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi, former IPL chairman, today posted a cryptic tweet announcing actor Sushmita Sen as his better half. "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)," Mr Modi tweeted.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi, in the next tweet, clarified that they both aren't married yet, just dating. "Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he tweeted.

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi had left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering. He has been in London since then.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to two daughters - Alisah and Renee. Ms Sen adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.

The actor was last seen in the web series Aarya, which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category at the International Emmys last year.