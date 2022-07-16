Comedian Tanmay Bhat Recreates Iconic Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen Pic, With A Twist

Lalit Modi, the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, recently announced that he is dating actor Sushmita Sen. The announcement sent social media into overdrive and saw a wide range of memes and reactions. Comedian Tanmay Bhat today jumped onto the bandwagon and recreated a picture of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen.

While announcing his relationship in a series of tweets, Lalit Modi had posted several photos of him with Sushmita Sen. "A new beginning a new life. Over the moon," read the caption.

Tanmay Bhat recreated a romantic photo of the couple and shared it on Instagram. But there was a twist.

In the photo, Mr Bhat is lying on a sofa, just like Lalit Modi. His friend, Naveed Manakkodan, is sitting next to him as the two make eye contact. Tanmay Bhat has kept his hand on his friend's head almost exactly like in the original picture. What makes the post even funnier is the caption.

Tanmay Bhat's caption starts in the same way as Lalit Modi's - "A new beginning. A new life. Over the moon." But the comedian then announces that the two are roommates.

"A new beginning. a new life. over the moon. In love doesn't mean marriage. Yet. But one that by gods grace will happen. I just announced that we are flatmates," the comedian wrote.

And as expected, the post has gone viral. The comments section under Mr Bhat's picture is proof that the internet just couldn't get enough of the hilarity.

"Why do you do this ya," a user wrote.

Another said, "This conversation started with an SMS."

Lalit Modi trended big time on Thursday soon after he announced that he was dating the former Miss Universe. He also clarified that the two aren't married yet and that "it is a new beginning".

"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic)," Lalit Modi said in a tweet.