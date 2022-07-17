'Hold My Head Higher Than You All': Lalit Modi Slams Trolls

Lalit Modi on Thursday announced a "new beginning" with actor Sushmita Sen.

Businessman Lalit Modi, who has become the talking point ever since he announced the relationship with actor Sushmita Sen, hit out at online trolls with an Instagram post today.

He wrote, "Why is the media so obsessed about trolling me for apparently wrongly tagging. Can someone explain ... I guess we are still living in the Middle Ages where two people can't be friends and then if chemistry is right and time is good, magic can happen ... My advice: live and let others live."

Mr Modi posted a series of ten pictures on his official Instagram account along with the nearly 500 word statement. The pictures included him with personalities such as the Dalai Lama, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about his late wife, Minal Modi, he said that she was the "love of my life". "Minal Modi was my best friend for 12 years whilst we were married. She was not my mother's friend. The gossip was spread by vested interests. It's time to get out of this crab mentality," the former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) said.

A day after Lalit Modi dropped the bombshell about them dating, Sushmita Sen said that she was "in a happy place" refusing to clarify more as it is "back to life and work".

She said, "I am in a happy place!Not married, no rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarification given... Now back to life and work! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always."

Lalit Modi, who was the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, announced on July 15 that he was dating the the former Miss Universe. He also clarified that the two aren't married yet and that "it is a new beginning".