Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

The Supreme Court today said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct. Actor Rhea Chakraborty had asked the top court to transfer the First Information Report or FIR from Patna to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

The Mumbai Police said it was suicide and has been investigating allegations that he was suffering from depression and had felt slighted by film industry insiders and cliques.

More than a month later, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar, accusing his son's 28-year-old girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating him financially and mentally harassing him.

The Bihar Police complaint led to investigations by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the actor's father's complaint that crores were taken out of his account.

Rhea Chakraborty went to the Supreme Court asking that the Bihar case, which was taken over by the CBI, be transferred to Mumbai.