'Stand Vindicated': Bihar On Supreme Court Order On Sushant Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

Minutes after the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to investigate the case into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filed by his family in Bihar, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted that their stand has been "vindicated".

"We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand vindicated," Mr Modi tweeted.

Mr Rajput's family had filed a police complaint or First Information Report (FIR) in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty, alleging she cheated him financially and her actions drove Mr Sushant to suicide.

Ms Chakraborty later asked the Supreme Court to allow the case to be transferred to Mumbai. The Bihar Police, backed by the state government, opposed Ms Chakraborty's plea and recommended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case.

"I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case," Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said.