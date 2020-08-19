Sushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe

Supreme Court today said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Supreme Court today said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the investigating agency. The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR or First Information Report registered by his family in Patna to Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. More than a month later, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of cheating his son financially and mentally harassing him.

Here the updates on Sushant Singh Rajput case:

Aug 19, 2020 12:06 (IST) "Hope Order Brings Relief To Family": Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan, who has long advocated a probe in the case outside Mumbai, said he hopes that order will bring relief for the Sushant Rajput's family.



"Not only the truth will surface now but those name will also come out who were behind disrupting the investigation in the case. I hope the Court's order has brought relief to Sushant Singh Rajput's family," Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan tweeted.





Aug 19, 2020 11:49 (IST) "May The Truth Always Prevail": Akshay Kumar

Aug 19, 2020 11:47 (IST) "Very Happy": Bihar Police Chief On Supreme Court Decision

"I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case," Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



Aug 19, 2020 11:44 (IST) Bihar MLA Niraj Singh Reacts To Transfer Of Case To CBI

Aug 19, 2020 11:41 (IST) Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict

