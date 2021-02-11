Supreme Court Rejects Activist Akhil Gogoi's Bail Plea In Anti-CAA Violence Case

Akhil Gogoi is lodged in the Guwahati central jail since his arrest in December 2019. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court today denied bail to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in a Guwahati jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam.

A bench of justices NV Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Akhil Gogoi's bail plea, saying, "We will not consider the petition at this stage."

The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

Akhil Gogoi has challenged a January 7 order of the Gauhati High Court, which rejected his bail plea in a case related to his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSS) and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi is lodged in the Guwahati central jail since his arrest in December 2019.

He was arrested on December 12, 2019 as a preventive measure, while protests against the CAA in the northeastern state raged on and resulted in violence at several places.

Akhil Gogoi's case was subsequently handed over to the National Investigation Agency or NIA.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)