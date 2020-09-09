Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Pleas For Deferment Or Cancellation Of NEET Exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is scheduled for September 13 (Representational)

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for September 13.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic for admission in medical courses.

"Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain," the bench said.

The Supreme Court had on September 4 dismissed petitions, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which had paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams.



