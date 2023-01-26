Supreme Court Directs CBI Probe Into Death Of UP Medical Student In 2017

The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to probe the death of a 19-year-old MBBS student, who allegedly hung herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Taking note of contradictory reports by probe agencies, a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the CBI to file report before an appropriate court after conclusion of investigation.

“A young girl child has died an unnatural death while pursuing medical studies and two investigating agencies have given reports, one in the form of charge sheet arraigning two individuals as accused and the other filing closure report.

“In view of the fact that there appears to be contradiction in the two reports filed by the two investigating agencies and also considering the nature of these cases, we are of the opinion that further investigation ought to be undertaken by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the two investigating agencies shall assist the CBI in this regard,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by father of the student who was enrolled in an educational institution pursuing MBBS course.

She died an unnatural death on September 5, 2017.

Her father lodged the First Information Report with jurisdictional police station in the same district on September 11, 2017.

A charge sheet was submitted in connection with the said complaint in which two persons were arraigned as accused for commission of offences under Section 306/201 of the Indian Penal Code 1860 (IPC).

Subsequently, investigation was handed over to crime investigation division CBCID – another investigating wing of the State police.

Additional Advocate General for the State of Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad informed the court that CBCID had filed final report/closure report under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Meanwhile, cognizance was taken by the magistrate as regards the charge sheet submitted on October 30, 2018 and the case has been committed to Sessions Court.

Ananya Dixit, a first year student, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room at Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences in Bareilly in 2017.

Her two roommates had told the police that the Noida resident had been tense for the past two days and had not gone to college because of illness.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)