Mother Of Assam AJP Candidate Files Defamation Complaint Against Himanta Sarma

Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, mother of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from Guwahati Central constituency Kunki Chowdhury, has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he made false, defamatory and misleading statements against her during the election campaign.

According to the letter, Chowdhury stated that she is a private individual with no active role in electoral politics and has been drawn into public controversy solely due to her daughter's candidature in the ongoing Assam Assembly elections.

"I (Sujata Gurung Chowdhury) am a private individual with no active involvement in electoral politics. I have been drawn into public discourse solely because my daughter, Ms Kunki Chowdhury, is contesting the ongoing Assam Assembly elections from the Guwahati Central constituency," the letter read.

She alleged that during a public campaign, the Chief Minister made remarks before the media claiming that her social media activity had hurt religious sentiments, that she harboured sympathies for Pakistan, supported anti-national individuals, and that she publicly consumed beef. She described these allegations as "completely false, baseless and malicious," asserting that they were intended to defame her and politically target her daughter.

Chowdhury further objected to an image displayed by the Chief Minister during campaigning, which was allegedly used to support claims that she was consuming beef.

"During a public election campaign, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, made the allegations against me before the media and the public: That my social media activity has hurt the sentiments of Sanatani people, that I harbour sympathies for Pakistan, that I support anti-national individuals, and that I publicly consume beef. These statements are completely false, baseless, and malicious, and appear to have been made with the intent to defame me and politically target my daughter," the letter further read.

She clarified regarding the misrepresented image that, "The Hon'ble Chief Minister displayed a photograph before journalists, alleging that it showed me consuming beef. I categorically state that the image was taken at the International Church of Cannabis, located in Denver, Colorado, USA. The object in the image is an artistic prop shaped like a conical cylinder and not any form of food. The allegation that I was "eating beef" is factually incorrect and deliberately misleading. Such claims are deeply offensive and damaging to my personal reputation."

The complaint further mentioned that, "Following these allegations, my personal photographs, including those with my minor son, are being circulated widely on social media without consent. I have been subjected to online abuse, harassment, and character assassination. Several unidentified individuals and social media handles have circulated manipulated images and AI-generated content to malign my dignity. These acts have caused me and my family, especially my minor child, severe mental distress and reputational harm."

Supporting her clarification, Elevation Ministries, Denver (USA), reportedly issued a statement confirming that the object in the disputed image was a pillow used as part of a museum installation experience, and not any kind of food item.

The statement said, "Please be advised that Sujuta Chowdhury visited our immersive museum experience and has asked for us to provide a letter to clarify what the item is in the picture below. The item that she is putting up to her lips is a pillow, not any type of meat. This is a pillow designed for visitors of our museum to take pictures with at the entrance to our museum."

Kunki Chowdhury, daughter of the complainant and AJP candidate, is contesting from the Guwahati Central constituency. She has earlier stated that she has received encouraging support since the start of her campaign.

Voting for the 126 assembly constituencies in Assam was held on April 9 in a single phase, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)