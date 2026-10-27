Students vs Jamia Continues, University Gives Last Warning To Vacate Site

The standoff between Jamia Millia Islamia University administration and protesting students continues, even as the university has issued a "final warning" directing students to immediately vacate the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building and Ghalib Lawn on its North Campus.

The university has warned of disciplinary and legal action if students fail to comply with the order. It has also announced that classes for all courses will be conducted online until further notice.

The students have been protesting for the past 16 days, demanding the restoration of the students' union and the conduct of union elections, which they said have not been held since 2006.

The latest order comes amid a dispute over an agreement announced by the university administration following negotiations with protesting students. While one section of students had initially called off the agitation, another group rejected the announcement, arguing that the university had not provided a definite timeline for approving the students' union constitution and conducting elections.

The administration has revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the agitation. It has also announced the formation of a committee to investigate the conduct of security personnel.

In return, the students were asked to publicly apologise for alleged defamatory statements and offensive social media posts against the university administration and remove the related content.

However, a section of protesting students has refused to withdraw the agitation, insisting that the university must provide a concrete date for the student union elections. They have also reiterated their demand for the resignation of the Proctor and the Security Adviser.

Students Continue Hunger Strike

Students on hunger strike have also refused to end their protest.

Ritik Kumar, a postgraduate Political Science student from Munger in Bihar, told NDTV that he had been on hunger strike for the past two days and that the students' primary demand was a definite date for the elections.

"We want the university administration to give us a definite date for the students' union elections. There has been no communication whatsoever on this matter," he said.

Faizan Khan (L) and Ritik Kumar (R)

Photo Credit: NDTV

Kumar also alleged that the administration was attempting to pressure students into withdrawing the agitation. He claimed that a medical team visits the hunger-striking students every morning to check their vital signs but that students are not being provided access to food and water.

He further objected to the university's decision to shift classes online, saying students had paid for regular offline classes and expected to be taught on campus.

Another protesting student, Faizan Khan, said the students had been holding a peaceful agitation for the past 15 days and were seeking clear and transparent communication from the Vice-Chancellor.

"We just want the VC sir to have proper and transparent communication with us. We want the students' union to be formed so that elections can be held on campus," he said.

Read More: Jamia Millia Islamia Students, Guards Clash During Protest, Classes Moved Online

Faizan also questioned the instructions asking female students to vacate the campus late at night and the decision to shift classes online.

The students have been pressing for three key demands: restoration of student union elections, resignation of the university's Proctor and Security Adviser, and revocation of suspension and show-cause notices issued during the protest.

Three FIRs Over MPs' Visits To Jamia

The agitation has also led to a police investigation following visits and attempted visits by opposition MPs to the university campus.

Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the matter. In his complaint, Jamia Registrar Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi alleged that Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Imran Masood entered the campus without authorisation on separate occasions.

Heavy security outside Jamia Millia Islamia amid ongoing protests.

Photo Credit: NDTV

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi visited the campus on October 21, the tenth day of the agitation. Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi attempted to visit the university on October 23. The registrar's complaint also mentioned Nadvi, who was detained while on his way to the campus, allegedly without prior intimation to the university administration.

The protests began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the students' union and the resumption of elections after nearly two decades.

Despite the administration's latest warning and its decision to move classes online, the protesting students remain divided over the proposed agreement, with a section insisting that the agitation will continue until their demands are addressed through clear written commitments.