Jamia Finally Sets Dates For Restoring Students' Union, Holding Elections

The Jamia Millia Islamia administration on Thursday set a timeline for restoring its students' union, finally putting dates on the process to return to an elected body after two decades. Not mentioning any dates for the process was a sticking point in the earlier settlement attempt.

The university has now appealed for an end to the agitation. It also announced that classes and exams will move back to the campus after having been restricted to the online mode over the past few days amid the agitation.

Thursday's order issued by the Registrar's Office said the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) constitution would be approved and implemented by May 15, 2027, and elections would then be held within about six weeks of the start of the new academic session expected around July 16, 2027.

The order also said the university will withdraw all show-cause notices and disciplinary proceedings started against students involved in the protest. It added that orders on expulsion and suspension, as well as restrictions on campus entry, would be revoked. On the main demand, it said that once the union constitution is approved, the university will issue a notification for the student elections in line with the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

On October 26, the registrar's order said the election "will be held after 15 days from the date of approval of the constitution of the students' union". The hunger-striking students rejected that order and continued their protest, saying it left the timeline open-ended.

The students had demanded that the constitution be drafted and approved by December 20, with elections held within 15 days after that. As per Thursday's timeline, polling would take place around mid-August 2027.

The JMISU was dissolved in 2006, and the university has not held students' union elections since. The administration reasoned that the disbanding was due to “a series of violent incidents, the last being the attack on the Vice Chancellor”. From 2012, it said elections could not be held while a Delhi High Court petition was pending, though students disputed that logic.

The latest protest began over two weeks ago. The university has moved classes and examinations online during the agitation. It followed a similar agitation at Aligarh Muslim University in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. There, the administration agreed to restore students' union elections after a 19-day hunger strike and scheduled polls for November 5.

The Jamia administration's new order covers more disciplinary actions that would be revoked.

The October 26 order had said, “Suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the period of protest are hereby revoked.” It had not addressed rustication orders or campus bans, both of which the students had sought to have withdrawn. That order had some conditions attached as well. It had said the protesting students had undertaken to apologise at a press conference for any defamatory statements, actions or social media posts against the administration, and directed that “all such posts shall be taken down from channels on social media with immediate effect”. It had further directed that “the protest shall be called off immediately on issue of this order”.

The protesters refused, saying no student should have to apologise for exercising the right to peaceful protest.

On October 23, the committee drafting the union constitution said an immediate announcement of elections would be premature because the union had no constitution or electoral mechanism in place.