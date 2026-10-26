A "Final" Warning For Protesting Students As Jamia Extends Online Classes

Jamia Millia Islamia University has issued a "final warning" to protesting students, directing them to immediately vacate the Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building and Ghalib Lawn in the university's North Campus, threatening disciplinary and legal action if they fail to comply.

The notice, shared by the protesters, said their presence in the building, which houses the departments of Political Science and Economics, was unlawful and disrupting academic activities.

The university has also announced that classes for all courses will be conducted online until further notice.

The developments come amid protests demanding the restoration of the university's elected students' union, which was dissolved in 2006. On October 26, the administration announced that elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution.

It also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the protests and said a committee would investigate the conduct of security personnel. The students, in turn, agreed to apologise publicly for alleged defamatory statements against the administration and remove related social media posts, according to the university's order.

However, protesting students rejected the administration's account, saying their 14-day agitation would continue until all demands were met. They said students on hunger strike would also continue their protest.

The demonstrators argued that the announcement offered no definite timeline for approving the constitution or conducting elections. They also reiterated demands for the resignation of the Proctor and Security Adviser, insisting that only clear, written commitments would resolve the dispute.