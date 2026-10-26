Jamia Students Reject University's Union Polls Offer, Refuse To End Protest

Scuffles broke out between protesting students and paramilitary personnel at Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday as the students refused to end their agitation for restoration of students' union elections despite the university issuing an order for the polls earlier in the day.

Some protesters were detained and security was beefed up as police personnel did not allow the students, who raised slogans against the administration, to enter the campus as the university had shifted classes across all courses to online mode in view of the nearly two-week-long protest.

The university earlier on Monday ordered that students' union elections be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. It also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the ongoing protest and provided for a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the agitation.

However, the agitating students said it was not enough as the administration has not issued a definite timeline for the polls.

Rehan Khan, who is among two students on an indefinite hunger strike for 12 days, alleged that the administration was attempting to distract the protesters from their demands.

"Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived and dates for polls be declared," he said, questioning the absence of a deadline for the approval of the constitution.

"The notice provided by the university is them trying to distract us, but we will not go back until our demands are met," Khan told PTI.

He alleged that the administration wanted the protesters to accept the notice and end their hunger strike, adding that attempts had also been made to force them to break their fast.

Khan said the administration had told the protesters that a draft constitution would be prepared by December 20, following which it would be approved and election dates announced within 15 days.

"Even if the constitution is drafted by December 20, what is the guarantee that the administration will accept the constitution?" he asked, adding that the students had sought a definite timeline for its approval as well.

The university's order followed consideration of a demand letter submitted by the hunger-striking students and their delegates. It also stated that the protesting students had agreed to issue a public apology at a press conference for defamatory statements, actions or social media posts against the administration and remove such posts from social media platforms.

The order stated that the protest would be called off immediately following its issuance.

The agitation is centred on the demand for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), whose elections have not been held since 2006.

Four students had earlier been on an indefinite hunger strike, while protesters also demanded a time-bound election schedule, withdrawal of disciplinary action and an inquiry into alleged excesses by security personnel.

Amid escalating tensions, the university had earlier shifted classes across all courses to online mode and advised students to avoid visiting the campus. It had also announced that university gates and libraries would remain closed until further notice.

The administration had said a seven-member committee of professors held multiple rounds of talks with the protesters and that a committee to draft the JMISU constitution was notified on October 21.

However, the protesting students maintained that the formation of the drafting committee was insufficient without a definite timeline for elections and the inclusion of student representatives in the process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)