Jamia Millia Islamia Closes 2 Libraries On Campus Amid Protests, Cites Security Concerns

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi has closed its Dr Zakir Husain Library and Old Library from Saturday, October 24, 2026, until further orders due to security-related concerns on the university campus. The decision comes amid tensions at the university following protests by students demanding the restoration of student union elections.

The closure of the libraries comes at a time when the university campus is witnessing protests over the demand to restore the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) which was disbanded in 2006 following incidents of campus violence that reportedly disrupted academic activities.

The closure affects students and other library users who depend on these facilities for studying, research and academic work. The university has asked library users to take note of the closure and cooperate with the decision.

The ongoing protest began on October 12, with students demanding the reintroduction of polls to ensure elected student representation on campus. Some protesters have also been on a hunger strike as part of their demonstration.

The situation escalated after university security personnel allegedly attempted to remove the tents set up by protesting students. The student group All India Students' Association (AISA) accused the administration of taking action against the protesters without provocation.

The demand for student union elections has also received political attention. CPI(M) MP John Brittas wrote to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on October 21, raising concerns over the absence of an elected student union for nearly two decades.

Jamia Registrar Mahtab Alam Rizvi also alleged that the visit of Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Imran Masood had disturbed the campus environment. He said a complaint had been filed with the Delhi Police.

Student protesters have maintained that their primary demand remains the restoration of student union elections. The closure of both libraries adds to the disruption faced by students as tensions continue on campus.