Karnataka Toddler, 2, Enters India Book Of Records For Playing 12 Taals On Tabla

A 2-year-and-10-month-old girl from Karnataka has earned a place in the India Book of Records for reciting and playing 12 taals on the tabla, drawing attention to her musical talent at such a young age. Swarshri Hegde, who hails from Honnavara in Uttara Kannada district, has impressed social media users with her achievement. A video of her performance, shared on X, has gone viral, with several users congratulating the toddler and praising her talent.
In Indian classical music, a taal is a rhythmic cycle that forms the foundation of a musical performance. Reciting a taal involves vocalising its bols, or syllables representing different strokes, while playing it on the tabla requires a sense of rhythm, coordination and precise hand movements.
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Learning multiple taals takes practice and concentration, making Swarshri's achievement particularly noteworthy for a child who is not yet three years old.
Watch the video here:
Her name is Swarshri Hegde she is 2 years 10 months old. But at this little age only she has made into India Book of Records for reciting,playing 12 taals in Tabala. She is from Honnavara Uttara Kannada Karnataka. Congratulations to little Swarshri 😍👏💐 https://t.co/U5TjJKT35N— Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) October 24, 2026
The video has drawn several encouraging reactions online. One user described her achievement as a proud moment for Uttara Kannada, while another said the little girl appeared to have been blessed by Goddess Saraswati, who is associated with knowledge, music and the arts.
Another user praised Swarshri's talent and remarked on her name, saying, "Gifted child. Wonder how the parents could foresee and name the child as Swarashri." A third person said, "This is so unbelievable. This is like a little Devi playing the table and reciting all the music notes."
A fourth user joked, "Fantastic, Legend has it that she started practicing in her mother's womb."
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