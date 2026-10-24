Congress MP Detained During Jamia Millia Islamia Protests As Students Demand Union Polls

The Delhi Police on Friday detained Congress MP Imran Masood and Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi while attempting to meet students demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia's elected students' union amid the ongoing student protest at the university in Delhi.

The agitation, which began on October 12, has centred on the announcement of an election schedule for the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), withdrawal of disciplinary action against protesters and restoration of democratic representation on campus.

The controversy widened after slogans including "Free Kashmir" and "Free Sharjeel Imam" were reportedly found written on campus walls.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been without an elected students' union since 2006, when the body was dissolved. The last elections were held in 2005.

Students began an indefinite hunger strike on October 12, demanding the restoration of the union and an official notification announcing the election schedule for the 2026-27 academic session.

Their grievances extend beyond student representation. Protesters have raised concerns about academic facilities, attendance policies, hostel conditions, scholarships and research stipends. They said that an elected union would provide a platform to raise these concerns and participate in decisions affecting student welfare.

Congress MP Imran Masood, who visited the campus to support the protesters, rejected slogans advocating the division of India.

"Look, we do not support any slogan that talks about breaking up India. We will not support those who talk about breaking up India under any circumstances. Kashmir is an integral part of India and will always remain so. Attempts are being made to derail this entire movement through these posters," he said.

On the poster controversy, Masood alleged that the BJP itself puts up posters before creating a stir over them. He reiterated that Kashmir was an integral part of India.

Congress MP Imran Masood arrived at Jamia on Friday to join the protesting students but was detained by police.

Backing their demands, Masood questioned why the university had not restored the students' union.

"The students' demands are justified. Why is the student union not being reinstated? These students are the future of the country. Why are attempts being made to crush the future of the country?" he said.

Masood also expressed solidarity with students facing disciplinary action.

"I can even give my life for my children. These are my children and the future of my country. Attempts are being made to crush their rights. Students have been expelled from the university. Why is the student union not being reinstated? What exactly is the reason you do not want to restore the student union?" he said.

Separately, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi alleged that police detained him while he was travelling to meet the protesters. Nadvi, a Jamia alumnus, said he considered supporting the students his duty. He was later released. Visuals of his detention also surfaced on social media.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on October 21, CPI(M) MP John Brittas highlighted the absence of an elected union for nearly two decades.

He cited constitutional provisions guaranteeing freedom of speech and association, University Grants Commission guidelines on students' entitlements and the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations on student elections.

Hunger-striking student Jasim Ali refuted the allegations and blamed the university administration for the incident, alleging that elements responsible for writing the slogans had been planted among protesters to disrupt their peaceful agitation.

"We completely refute this thing. And this thing that has happened, the Jamia administration is entirely at fault. This is not our job; it is the Jamia administration's job to stop such mischievous elements. But they themselves have been planted among us by the Jamia admin so that our peaceful protest can be ended," Ali said, according to IANS.

Reiterating the protesters' demands, Ali said their agitation was focused on restoring the students' union and announcing its election schedule.

"Our only demand is the restoration of the student union and its schedule, and we are standing firm on that. Otherwise, these things being talked about are baseless, pre-planned by the Jamia admin," he said, according to IANS.

The university administration has condemned controversial slogans found on campus walls, including "VC go back". It has begun removing the writing using chemical agents and attempting to identify those responsible. A university official said strict action would be taken against those involved.

The official also alleged that some CCTV cameras had been tampered with and their wiring disconnected or damaged in areas where the slogans appeared.

The central disagreement remains unresolved: while the university has initiated a constitution-drafting process and promised a review of disciplinary action, protesters insist that these measures cannot substitute for an immediate election notification.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)