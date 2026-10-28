Jamia Extends Online Classes Till November 24, Will Hold Exams Virtually

Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to conduct its end-semester examinations in online mode and extend online classes till November 24, citing the prevailing situation on campus and concerns over the safety and security of students.

In an office order dated October 28, the university said the decision was taken after a meeting of deans, heads of departments, directors and officials held to assess the situation on campus.

The meeting concluded that the situation was not conducive for academic activities, prompting the administration to continue online teaching and examinations.

According to the order, teaching for the odd-semester examinations through online mode will end on November 24, while practical, fieldwork, project, viva and minor project examinations will be conducted online from November 25 to November 30. End-semester theory examinations will be held online from December 1 to December 24.

The university will observe winter vacation from December 25 to January 12, 2027, and classes for the even semester will commence on January 13, the order stated.

The latest order comes amid a prolonged standoff at the university over demands for the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU). Students have been protesting for the revival of the union and the announcement of an election schedule, with the agitation continuing despite repeated administrative measures.

The university had earlier ordered classes to be conducted online till November 8, citing the prevailing situation on campus. The fresh order extends the online teaching arrangement further and also shifts the end-semester examinations to the online mode.

The protest, which began with a hunger strike, has seen tensions between the agitating students and the university administration. The university has also alleged damage to campus property during the agitation, while the protesters have continued to press for their demand for student union elections.

The registrar, Prof Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, issued the latest order, directing all deans, heads of departments and directors to ensure compliance and make necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of online classes and examinations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)