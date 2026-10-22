Jamia Forms Panel To Draft Students' Union Constitution Amid Continuing Protest

Jamia Protest: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has constituted a committee to draft the constitution of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), nearly two decades after the union was dissolved in 2006. The university said that the move reflects its commitment to safeguarding students' rights, upholding democratic values, and restoring normalcy on campus.

Amid an ongoing student protest demanding restoration of elected student representation on campus, the university said that the committee reached out to the protesting students on October 19 and visited the protest site to initiate a dialogue.

According to an official press release shared by the institute, the committee invited a representative group of students for a discussion at the office of the Dean of Social Sciences. In response to the invitation, student representatives attended the two-hour meeting on October 20 in which their grievances were heard and discussed.

An official notification issued by the Office of Registrar on October 21 announced the constitution of a seven-member committee comprising senior deans and professors. The committee will consider the circumstances leading to the dissolution of JMISU in 2006, various rulings of Competent Courts in relations to JMISU, and recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee (2007), as per the official report.

According to the official press release, the need for a comprehensive examination of the matter arises from the fact that the last students' union was dissolved in 2006. In the intervening two decades, several developments have taken place, making it necessary to review the issue in the light of the prevailing legal and institutional framework.

Highlighting its efforts to safeguard the well-being of the protesting students, the university mentioned that the administration has deputed a medical team under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Irshad Husain Naqvi, to continuously monitor the health parameters of students on hunger strike. An ambulance has also been stationed at the protest site to ensure immediate medical attention, if the need arises.

The official letter asserted that the university remains committed to providing students with appropriate avenues to express their views, concerns and dissent peacefully, therefore, assigning gate number 18 for students protest, aiming to provide "a designated space for students to exercise their right to free expression."

However, the institute noted that the students have been protesting at the Ghalib lawns since October 12.



"JMI remains committed to safeguarding students' rights, upholding democratic values and restoring peace and normalcy on campus while protecting the University's academic environment, heritage and national and international standing," the university stated.