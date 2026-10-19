Jamia Millia Islamia Forms Seven-Member Panel To Address Students' Grievances

Amid ongoing protests over the restoration of the students' union, Jamia Millia Islamia University has constituted a seven-member high-level committee to address students' grievances and demands.

According to an official university press release, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mazhar Asif on October 18. The committee will hold discussions with protesting students, listen to their concerns and examine their demands.

Committee to Hold Talks with Protesters

The committee has been formed against the backdrop of a student movement demanding the restoration of the students' union at the university. It is expected to facilitate dialogue between the university administration and the protesting students to better understand their concerns and explore possible solutions.

Administration Aims to Restore Normalcy

The university administration said the primary objective of the committee is to maintain peace on campus and take necessary steps to resume normal academic activities.

The move is seen as an attempt to address the ongoing dispute through dialogue and create a conducive environment for academic activities to continue without disruption.

The focus now shifts to the committee's engagement with the students and whether the discussions will lead to a resolution of their demands, particularly the restoration of the students' union.