Girls Outshine Boys In Jamia Millia Islamia's Class 10 Results, Overall Pass Percentage 96.29%

Jamia Millia Islamia announced Class 10 results for its schools on Thursday, with girls outperforming boys and the university recording an impressive overall pass percentage of 96.29 per cent. According to an official statement, Jamia is perhaps the only university in the country that offers integrated education from Nursery to PhD.

This year's top scorers are Bushra Gauhar and Tausif Alam, who jointly secured the first position with 98.71 per cent. Alisha Imran stood second with 98.57 per cent, while Tasmiya Afroz, Sadiqua Imbesat and Sadia Bano shared the third spot with 98.29 per cent each.

Of the 647 students who appeared for the examination, 344 were girls and 303 were boys. While 98.3 per cent of girls passed the exam, the pass percentage among boys stood at 94.1 per cent, the university mentioned in the statement.

Vice Chancellor Asif and Registrar Rizvi congratulated the students on their performance, with special appreciation for the girls who topped the charts.

In a first, students can now access their Class 10 results online via JMI's official examination portal.

