Jamia Millia Islamia University Starts Online Admissions For Affiliated Schools

Jamia Millia Islamia University has commenced the online admission process for pre-primary, 1st, 6th, and 9th grades of its affiliated schools for the academic year 2024-25. Applications for Class 11 admission in the arts, commerce, and science streams of these schools will open on March 1.

The university has issued the collective prospectus for four of its schools: Jamia Senior Secondary School, Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School, Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School, and Mushir Fatima Nursery School for the upcoming academic session.

The offline application process for Balak Mata Centers has also begun today.