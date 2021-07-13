19-Year-Old Who Opened Fire At Anti-CAA Protesters Arrested For Communal Speech

The arrest was made based on a complaint received by the police. (Representational)

A 19-year-old man who had shot at anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university last year was arrested by the Haryana Police on Monday for allegedly making communal speeches in Pataudi.

Speaking to PTI over the phone, Manesar Deputy Commissioner of Police Varun Singla said he was arrested for allegedly making communal speeches at a mahapanchayat held in Pataudi recently and sent to judicial custody.

Varun Singla confirmed he is the same person who had fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters at Jamia Millia Islamia in 2020 that left one person injured.

The arrest was made based on a complaint received by the police, he said.

The Pataudi mahapanchayat was attended by Haryana BJP spokesperson and Karni Sena president Suraj Pal Amu.

Varun Singla said an FIR has been lodged against him under various provisions of the IPC, including sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs).