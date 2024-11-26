Jamia Millia Islamia Inviting Applications For Urdu Language Course

Jamia Millia Islamia's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is inviting applications for a one-year Urdu language programme through Hindi and English medium. Students who are interested in applying for the course can visit the official website of the institute to register for the course.

Candidates will be required to fill details about their name, father's name, mother's name, category, aadhar number, DOB and address to complete the form. Applicants will also have the option to shortlist the language of the form by selecting the medium in the application form. The enrollment fee of students will be Rs 500.



The admission forms for the exam and detailed prospectus is available in the office of the Director of Urdu Correspondence Course, Centre for Distance & Online Education, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi-110025. Candidates can obtain the same by sending a self-addressed 24x12 cm envelope duly stamped with Rs 10 postage stamp.



Meanwhile, the institute also offers a Master's degree in Urdu at Centre for Distance and Online Education, Jamia Millia Islamia.



The course will provide opportunities to Urdu graduates to acquire a deeper insight in the Language and Literature and upgrade their qualifications. It will enhance and reinforce creativity, understanding, teaching and critical appreciation of Urdu Literature. This programme offers a broad understanding of Urdu language and literature and is meant to help students enhance critical thinking across the curriculum. It will also consolidate and upgrade linguistic skills so that learners may demonstrate proficiency over the language and its literature while analysing and criticising literary texts.

