Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2025: Admission Date Extended For 24 Courses, Check Details

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has reopened admission window for 24 programmes. The application window will remain open from May 10 to June 10,2025. Those who wish to apply can submit their forms by visiting the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in, for MA Persian, P G Diploma in Iranology, Translation Proficiency in English, Broadcast Technology, Acting courses.

"The decision was made to provide aspiring candidates, especially from rural areas and far-flung regions of the country, who missed the initial deadline, another opportunity to apply for these courses," the official statement reads.

Those who have already applied for the above courses do not need to apply again.

Here is a list of the courses that have been reopened for admission in Jamia Millia Islamia:

1. MA Persian

2. P G Diploma in Iranology

3. P G Diploma in Translation Proficiency in English (Self Financed)

4. PG Diploma in Broadcast Technology (Self Financed)

5. PG Diploma in Acting (Self Financed)

6. Certificate in Modern Persian (Part Time)

7. Certificate in Yoga (Self Financed) (Self Financed Evening)

8. P.G. Diploma in Molecular Diagnostic (Self-Financed)

9. M.F.A.(Sculpture)

10. M.Tech (Environmental Health Risk & Safety Management) Self Financed

11. P G Diploma in Disaster Management (Self-Finance), Evening

12. Certificate (Art Appreciation & Art Writing (Self Financed - Evening)

13. Certificate (Textile Design) (Self Financed-Evening)

14. Intensive Diploma in Chinese Language

15. Advanced Diploma in Italian (Part Time)

16. Advanced Diploma in Portuguese (Part Time)

17. Diploma in Modern Persian (Part Time)

18. Diploma in Portuguese (Part Time)

19. MFA (Conceptual Art Practice) (Self Financed)

20. Certificate (Art & Aesthetics) (Self Financed - Evening)

21. Certificate in Sanskrit (Part Time)

22. MFA (Art Management) (Self Financed)

23. Advanced Diploma in Modern Persian (Part Time)

24. MFA (Curatorial Practices) (Self-Financed)

Students are advised to stay updated with the university prospectus for admission related queries.

The University Prospectus provides detailed information regarding eligibility criteria for courses, application deadlines, entrance test dates, course fees and duration, and other details.