Jamia Millia Islamia's Free Coaching For UPSC 2026: Key Dates, Eligibility, And More

Jamia Millia Islamia's Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) has started accepting applications for its free UPSC Civil Services Examination coaching programme for the 2026 cycle. The coaching is exclusively for candidates from minority communities, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women. The last date to apply is May 28, 2025.

The programme offers free residential coaching, including a hostel facility, to help aspirants prepare for both the Preliminary and Main stages of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The application process is online and can be accessed through https://admission.jmi.ac.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia's Free Coaching For UPSC 2026: Key Dates and Schedule

Application Deadline: May 28, 2025

Application Editing Window: May 29-30, 2025

Entrance Test (General Studies + Essay): June 15, 2025

Written Test Result (Tentative): July 14, 2025

Interview Round: July 21 - August 2, 2025

Final Selection List: August 8, 2025

Last Date for Admission Formalities: August 18, 2025

The entrance test will be conducted in 12 cities: Delhi, Jaipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Calicut.

The entrance exam will consist of two papers:

1. General Studies (Objective)

2. Essay Writing, modeled after UPSC standards.

These will be available in English, Hindi, and Urdu, and aim to test general awareness, logical and critical thinking, and writing skills. The total duration of the test is three hours.



Established in 2010 under a UGC scheme, RCA functions under the university's Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP). Over the years, it has helped nearly 300 students enter elite services such as the IAS, IPS, and IFS, and over 300 others join organisations like the CAPF, IB, RBI, and various State PSCs. Notably, Shruti Sharma, the UPSC topper of 2021, is among its distinguished alumni.

The coaching programme features:

Over 500 hours of classroom sessions

Mock interviews

Interactive sessions with retired civil servants and subject experts

Mentorship from successful alumni

24/7 library access, free Wi-Fi, and secure hostel accommodation

Number Of Seats

There are 100 seats available this year. Hostel accommodation is compulsory, and if there is a shortage, rooms will be allotted based on merit. Admitted students must pay a monthly maintenance fee of Rs 1,000, collected six months in advance (₹6,000) at the time of admission. Female students will submit their fees through the Girls' Hostel/Provost Office.

The academy also reserves the right to reduce intake or cancel admission in case of prolonged absenteeism or non-compliance with rules.

Application Fee

Applicants must pay an application fee of Rs 1,200, plus applicable bank charges. The form must be submitted online only at https://admission.jmi.ac.in.