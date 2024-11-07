Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: Spot Round For UG, PG, Diploma And Certificate Courses Begins

The official notification states: "The list of selected candidates from the registered applicants will be prepared strictly based on merit and displayed on the JMI website on November 8, 2024. Selected candidates will be required to complete their admission formalities on November 11, 2024."
Please note that no additional admission requests will be accepted after the specified dates.
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: Steps To Register Online
Step 1. Go to the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in
Step 2. Click on "Click here to apply for online spot registration (Last Round) (session 2024-25)" under the admissions section on the homepage
Step 3. Enter the required details and click "Submit"
Step 4. After completing basic registration, log in again to fill out the application form
Step 5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee
Step 6. Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: List Of Courses Offered
- B.A. (Hons) English
- BFA (Applied Art)
- BFA (Art Education)
- BPT
- B.A.LLB (Self Finance)
- Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management
- Certificate in French
- Certificate in Spanish
- Diploma in Engineering (Self Finance)
- Diploma in French
- M.A. (Sociology)
- M.A. (Applied Psychology)
- M.A. (Conflict Analysis & Peace Building)
- M.Sc (Biosciences)
- M.Sc (Biotechnology)
- M.Sc (Biotechnology) GATB
- M.A./M.Sc (Geography)
- M.Tech. (Environmental Science) (Part-Time)
- MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) (Self Finance)
- M.Com.
- MPT (Cardiopulmonary)
- M.A. (Politics: International & Area Studies)
- MBA (Pharmaceutical Management)
- M.Sc. (AI & ML)