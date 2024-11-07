Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: Spot Round For UG, PG, Diploma And Certificate Courses Begins

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opened registration for the online spot round for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses. Interested students can visit the official website to apply for the available courses. Registration will close on November 7.

The official notification states: "The list of selected candidates from the registered applicants will be prepared strictly based on merit and displayed on the JMI website on November 8, 2024. Selected candidates will be required to complete their admission formalities on November 11, 2024."

Please note that no additional admission requests will be accepted after the specified dates.

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: Steps To Register Online

Step 1. Go to the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2. Click on "Click here to apply for online spot registration (Last Round) (session 2024-25)" under the admissions section on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the required details and click "Submit"

Step 4. After completing basic registration, log in again to fill out the application form

Step 5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Step 6. Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2024: List Of Courses Offered