Jamia Millia Islamia Admission: Applications For PhD Programs To Begin On October 10

Jamia Millia Islamia University has released a notification for online applications for admission to various PhD programs for the academic session 2024-25. Eligible and interested candidates can apply from October 10 to October 30 by visiting the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2024: Steps To Register Online

Step 1. Visit the official website, admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the "JMI PhD Admission 2024 Registration" link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the required details and click on "Submit"

Step 4. After completing basic registration, log in again to fill out the application form

Step 5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee

Step 6. Submit the JMI PhD application form and download a copy for future reference

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have obtained at least a Second Class Master's Degree with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognised university, or a degree deemed equivalent by the university, in the subject they wish to pursue for research.



Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) offers a diverse range of PhD programs across various disciplines. These include studies in Dalit & Minorities, Design, Development Extension, Environmental Science and Management, and International Studies focusing on Arab-Islamic culture. The university also provides doctoral research opportunities in Applied Psychology, Biosciences, Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology, among others. Engineering fields such as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Computer Engineering are covered, as well as interdisciplinary areas like Gender Studies, Peace & Conflict Studies, and Social Exclusion. Additionally, JMI offers PhD programs in areas such as Law, Commerce, Mass Communication, Media & Governance, and Tourism. Humanities and languages like Arabic, English, Hindi, Persian, Sanskrit, and Urdu are also well-represented, ensuring a wide array of academic exploration and research at the doctoral level.